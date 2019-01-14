Stephen Curry's Game-Worn 'Moon Landing' Shoes Sell for $58,100 at Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A December joke from Stephen Curry about not believing that people have landed on the moon has come full circle.

The Golden State Warriors guard wore "Moon Landing" versions of the Under Armour Curry 6s during a Jan. 3 game against the Houston Rockets. The autographed pair was auctioned off and sold for $58,100, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network:

As Curry first noted, the proceeds will go to STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for school in the Bay Area:

Whether or not Curry actually believes in NASA's past accomplishments, the discussion has led to a positive outcome, with kids gaining money for education.

Maybe Kyrie Irving should now get some shoes with a globe on them and auction them off after his flat-Earth comments.