Stephen Curry's Game-Worn 'Moon Landing' Shoes Sell for $58,100 at Auction

Stephen Curry's Game-Worn 'Moon Landing' Shoes Sell for $58,100 at AuctionJanuary 14, 2019
A December joke from Stephen Curry about not believing that people have landed on the moon has come full circle.
The Golden State Warriors guard wore "Moon Landing" versions of the Under Armour Curry 6s during a Jan. 3 game against the Houston Rockets. The autographed pair was auctioned off and sold for $58,100, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
$58,100: What Stephen Curry’s signed, game-worn “Moon Landing” shoes sold for yesterday, money benefits schools thorough @DonorsChoose. https://t.co/NMd5WYUECK
As Curry first noted, the proceeds will go to STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for school in the Bay Area:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
The Moon Landing shoes are officially live for auction! All proceeds are going to STEM education initiatives in the Bay Area through @DonorsChoose Check them out at https://t.co/GIuzmdZs8Q https://t.co/lpU9BsQ0a1
Whether or not Curry actually believes in NASA's past accomplishments, the discussion has led to a positive outcome, with kids gaining money for education.
Maybe Kyrie Irving should now get some shoes with a globe on them and auction them off after his flat-Earth comments.
