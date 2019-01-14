Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2019: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Another set of college football recruits receive a chance to showcase their talents on a national stage at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Monday's game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, provides some of the top high school football talent with one final opportunity to shine before either leaving for college or finishing up the recruiting process.

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl has a unique twist to it, as a team chock full of prospects from Texas faces off against players from the other 49 states.

At least one high-profile commitment will be made during Monday's game, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPN3.

The full rosters for the Lone Star team made up of all Texas prospects and Team 49 can be found here on the game's official website.

Top Talent Highlights

Deondrick Glass, RB, Uncommitted

Texas prospect Deondrick Glass will make his commitment official during Monday's game.

The four-star running back is choosing between Oklahoma State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas and Michigan.

Oklahoma State is considered one of the favorites for Glass, who might have a tough time playing at other schools.

Alabama is one of the dream destinations for any high school recruit, but it just inked five-star running back Trey Sanders during the early signing window in December.

Miami brings its complexities since the coaching staff is going through an overhaul with Manny Diaz taking over for the retired Mark Richt.

Glass is one of two running backs in the top 20 of 247 Sports' positional ranking yet to commit, as he sits No. 19 on the list.

Michigan might be out of the running as well because it already signed a high-profile running back in Zach Charbonnet, while Georgia and Texas are loaded with talent at the position.

If Glass ends up signing with Oklahoma State, he'd be the highest-ranked national recruit in Mike Gundy's class of 2019, which currently sits at 20 players.

Zach Daniel, QB, Committed to Hawai'i

One of the quarterbacks expected to hand the ball off to Glass Monday is making a leap from Texas to Hawai'i.

Quarterback Zach Daniel, who comes from the Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas, chose Hawai'i over a few local options, including Houston.

Daniel is the only quarterback recruited from the class of 2019 by Hawai'i, who experienced some changes at the position during the Hawai'i Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech.

Playing for the Warriors is a quarterback's dream, as Nick Rolovich's staff has a pass-first system in place that benefited Cole McDonald greatly during the 2018 season.

However, playing time won't come easy for Daniel, who has to compete against McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro, who took over in the Hawai'i Bowl for McDonald during stretches.

Eli Cox, OG, Committed to Kentucky

Offensive guard Eli Cox is one of five players ranked in the top 16 in Kentucky set to stay home and play for the Wildcats.

The three-star recruit out of Nicholasville, Kentucky, opted to stay in state with the Wildcats over a few Group of Five schools, including Army, Ball State and Cincinnati.

Cox is one of two offensive linemen signed to the class of 2019 by Mark Stoops and his staff.

Kentucky was far from the ideal recruiting destination for quite some time, but since Stoops has turned things around over the last few years, it's a more intriguing landing spot than it has been.

Attracting in-state talent like Cox is key for Stoops, as he tries to establish dominance at home while also looking at other states to bring in the best talent possible.

