Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 14

David Ramos/Getty Images

Lionel Messi extended his lead at the top of the European Golden Shoe standings on Sunday as Barcelona beat Eibar 3-0 in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez's double moved him into the top 10 as he registered his 13th and 14th goals of the season in the Spanish top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still stuck on 14 as well, as Juventus have not played a Serie A game since December 29.

Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah were all in action in the Premier League, with only the Liverpool man able to get on the scoresheet.

Here is what the top 10 looks like now after the weekend's action across Europe:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 17 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 34.0

2. Liliu, Kalju: 31 goals x 1.0 = 31.0 points

T3. Paulinho, Hacken: 20 x 1.5 = 30.0

T3. Mbaye Diagne, Kasimpasa: 20 x 1.5 = 30.0

T3. Zakaria Beglarishvili, Flora: 30 x 1.0 = 30.0

6. Patrick Hoban, Dundalk: 29 x 1.0 = 29.0

T7. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

Rules: All European leagues are assigned a difficulty factor between one and two by UEFA, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Estonian Meistriliiga has a factor of just one, so Liliu's goals for Kalju are worth just one point each, whereas Messi's are worth double that because La Liga's factor is two.

Messi has made a habit of setting records in his remarkable career, and he reached another extraordinary milestone on Sunday when he doubled Barca's lead at the Camp Nou early in the second half:



He has now scored eight goals in his last five La Liga appearances to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Golden Shoe standings.

And the Argentinian's real challengers for the award are six points back after Salah and Suarez joined Ronaldo, Kane and Aubameyang on 14 goals for the 2018-19 league campaign.

Suarez, 31, was the architect of Barca's 3-0 win against Eibar as he produced a near-perfect display.

He finished off a superb one-touch move from Barca to open the scoring in the 19th minute before poking home from a tight angle to make it 3-0 just before the hour.

He also set up Messi for the second:

The Uruguayan understandably spends much of his time in the shadow of Messi, whose ongoing brilliance is truly staggering.

But Suarez's record at Barcelona is phenomenal—he now has 124 goals in 148 league games for the club—and his fine form only makes it more likely the Blaugrana will secure another La Liga title this term.

The same guarantee cannot be made for Liverpool in their pursuit of a first league title since 1990.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

But the Reds put in a professional performance to win 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points, at least until Manchester City play on Monday.

Salah was the goalscorer in a cagey game at the Amex, where he won and converted a penalty in the 50th minute.

The Egyptian may struggle in 2018-19 to match the 32 league goals he netted last season. But he is well on his way to passing the 20-goal mark again, and he continues to be Liverpool's most important player.