Brandon Brooks Reportedly Suffered 'Serious' Leg Injury, Likely Out for Season

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a critical part of their offensive line during the first half of Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the New Orleans Saints when guard Brandon Brooks was carted off the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com cited a source who said Brooks was out indefinitely and likely done for the season with a "serious" lower leg injury. Rapoport called it a "huge blow for Philly's offense" as it attempted to protect its early lead against the top-seeded Saints.

Brooks signed a five-year deal with the Eagles prior to the 2016 season after he spent his first four years in the league with the Houston Texans and has quickly established himself as one of the most important cogs up front.

The two-time Pro Bowler played all 16 regular-season games in each of the last two years and started all three playoff games last season on the way to the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Stefen Wisniewski entered Sunday's contest in his place to help the rest of the offensive front block a Saints defense that finished tied for fifth in the league with 49 sacks this season.