The Best QB in Every College Football Conference for 2019

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kyler Murray is gone, Jalen Hurts is moving along and Will Grier is out, too. Other signal-callers like Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones left their respective schools early for the NFL, as well.

College football's landscape of quarterbacks will look different in 2019.

With Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa back and leading the pack, though, there will be several marquee names returning. Those two should not only be the top signal-callers in their respective conferences but in the country.

They'll probably have some emerging company, too. You've heard about plenty of guys who'll step in and carry the torch among the nation's elite at their position, and, in some cases, other breakouts will take you by surprise.

All of these OBs have the necessary tools to be The Man in '19. Some of them will even contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Using the resume they've already compiled on the field or, in some cases, the massive potential lying just under the surface, let's take a look at who will be the top quarterback in each conference in 2019.