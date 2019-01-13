Bulls News: Jabari Parker Has Thought About Playing for Jazz Amid Trade Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With his role on the Chicago Bulls significantly diminished and his future likely outside the Windy City, Jabari Parker has already envisioned suiting up for another team.

"Yeah, I have," Parker said Saturday when asked if he had thought about playing for the Utah Jazz, per the Deseret News' Mike Sorensen. "I already have a home here, and I visit here frequently."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.