Bulls News: Jabari Parker Has Thought About Playing for Jazz Amid Trade Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Jabari Parker #2 of the Chicago Bulls walks across the court in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the United Center on January 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With his role on the Chicago Bulls significantly diminished and his future likely outside the Windy City, Jabari Parker has already envisioned suiting up for another team.

"Yeah, I have," Parker said Saturday when asked if he had thought about playing for the Utah Jazz, per the Deseret News' Mike Sorensen. "I already have a home here, and I visit here frequently."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Portis: 'Obvious' KD Intended to Injure During Bulls-Dubs

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Portis: 'Obvious' KD Intended to Injure During Bulls-Dubs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Takeaways from Bulls' Hard-fought Loss in Utah

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    3 Takeaways from Bulls' Hard-fought Loss in Utah

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Bulls Crumble Down the Stretch in Loss to Jazz

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls Crumble Down the Stretch in Loss to Jazz

    Teddy Greenstein
    via chicagotribune.com

    Kyrie Sounds Off on Celtics' Young Core

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sounds Off on Celtics' Young Core

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report