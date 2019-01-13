Shaq Says He'd Sign with New York Knicks If He Were a Young NBA Player

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal attends the world premiere of
Andy Kropa/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal said he would choose the New York Knicks as a destination if he were still playing.

"I never understood why top-name players wouldn't want to come here," O'Neal said of the Knicks, per TMZ Sports. "If I was a youngster, Madison Avenue would be turning into Shaq Avenue. People always talk about business and business after basketball. Knicks don't have a star player, so any superstar that comes there, Madison Avenue is going to open up them doors."

There's no doubt that having New York City as your playground is an enticing perk. But other factors have perhaps kept free agents away in recent years, including how former President Phil Jackson treated star players like Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis during his tenure.

But with Jackson gone, Steve Mills and Scott Perry running the front office, David Fizdale installed as head coach and talented young players like Porzingis (once he's healthy) and Kevin Knox in place—along with cap space this summer—the Knicks might be an appealing destination once again.

