Watch Blake Griffin Drop 44 Points on Clippers in Revenge Game at Staples Center

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin dropped 44 points (on 13-of-23 shooting), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 109-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at the Staples Center.

Griffin, who was drafted first overall by the Clippers in 2009, played seven-plus seasons in L.A. and made five All-Star teams. The Clips reached the playoffs in Griffin's final six full seasons in uniform.

The game marked Griffin's first road contest against his old team since the ex-Oklahoma star was traded to the Pistons in January 2018.