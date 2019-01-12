Watch Blake Griffin Drop 44 Points on Clippers in Revenge Game at Staples Center

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 12, 2019

  1. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  2. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  3. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  4. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  5. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  6. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  7. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  8. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  9. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  10. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  11. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  12. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  13. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  14. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  15. Happy 30th to KD!

  16. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  17. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  18. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  19. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  20. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

Right Arrow Icon

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin dropped 44 points (on 13-of-23 shooting), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 109-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at the Staples Center.

Griffin, who was drafted first overall by the Clippers in 2009, played seven-plus seasons in L.A. and made five All-Star teams. The Clips reached the playoffs in Griffin's final six full seasons in uniform.

The game marked Griffin's first road contest against his old team since the ex-Oklahoma star was traded to the Pistons in January 2018.

Related

    MRI Confirms Barea Has Torn Achilles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MRI Confirms Barea Has Torn Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Tanking Teams Unload Before the Trade Deadline?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Will Tanking Teams Unload Before the Trade Deadline?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprising Teams That Will Make the Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Surprising Teams That Will Make the Playoffs

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Simmons Calls 76ers 'Too Soft' vs. Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Calls 76ers 'Too Soft' vs. Hawks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report