Watch Blake Griffin Drop 44 Points on Clippers in Revenge Game at Staples Center

Watch Blake Griffin Drop 44 Points on Clippers in Revenge Game at Staples CenterJanuary 12, 2019
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin dropped 44 points (on 13-of-23 shooting), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 109-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at the Staples Center.
Griffin, who was drafted first overall by the Clippers in 2009, played seven-plus seasons in L.A. and made five All-Star teams. The Clips reached the playoffs in Griffin's final six full seasons in uniform.
The game marked Griffin's first road contest against his old team since the ex-Oklahoma star was traded to the Pistons in January 2018.
