Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo Cruise Past Bologna in Coppa Italia

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus easily booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Bologna despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala only being named as substitutes.

Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring early after a defensive mix-up, and Moise Kean―making his first-ever senior start for Juventus―doubled the advantage after the break.

Despite playing several backups, the Bianconeri were never troubled by Bologna, and those backups stole the show. Leonardo Spinazzola, Emre Can and Kean were the standouts.

Ronaldo and Dybala entered the game off the bench in the second half to see out the win.

Bianconeri Shouldn't Swap Benatia for Ramsey

Juventus had to make several late changes to their starting XI, with Mattia Perin and Medhi Benatia both expected to start but not making the team. In the case of the latter, an injury in the warm-up was the culprit:

According to Football Italia the Moroccan wasn't even supposed to start himself―he got the nod in place of Daniele Rugani, who suffered a muscular injury that ruled him out.

The last-minute changes highlighted both the tremendous depth Juventus have in defence and how quickly their biggest strength could turn into a weakness. Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are 37 and 34 years old, respectively, and their ageing legs need plenty of rest.

One or two injuries could decimate this group in a hurry, which is why Benatia and Rugani―two high-quality backups who would be starters for most teams in football―are so important to the side.

There have been some rumours Juventus could use Benatia to secure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in January, rather than wait for the summer, when the Welshman can join for free:

Such a deal would be foolish, however. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has a reputation for bringing new players along slowly―he did so with the likes of Can, Douglas Costa and Dybala, to name a few―so Ramsey likely would have a limited impact in his first months.

It makes no sense to sacrifice key depth for a player who can be had for free later this year.

Juventus Must Shelve Kean Loan Plans

Kean got his first-ever start for Juventus and made the most of his opportunity, putting together a fantastic match. He was excellent in the build-up play in the first half, showing off his raw strength and nifty footwork, and he got a deserved goal after the break.

Het Nieuwsblad's Vince Van Genechten was impressed:

The teenager has long been regarded as one of the top talents in Italian football and the most tantalising prospect Juventus' academy has produced in years. But with the likes of Ronaldo, Dybala and Mario Mandzukic ahead of him in the pecking order, he's been forced to wait for his chance.

That has led to persistent loan rumours, and his brother predicted the winter transfer window would see Kean temporarily leave the club in a November interview with Tutto Juve (h/t Football Italia).

The 18-year-old showed he can hold his own at the highest level on Saturday, however, and injury worries for Mandzukic may lead to more opportunities in the near future:

Juventus have limited options behind Ronaldo and enough of a lead in Serie A already to give Kean more opportunities. This is the chance he's been waiting for, and any plans of a loan should be shelved immediately.

What's Next?

Juventus face AC Milan in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Bologna visit SPAL on January 20.