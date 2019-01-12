Watch: Blake Griffin Snubs Steve Ballmer's Handshake in Return to Staples Center

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

In his first road game against the Los Angeles Clippers since being traded last year, Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin didn't seem to want anything to do with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on Saturday.

Instead of shaking hands during warmups, Griffin seemingly snubbed his former boss:

It's unknown whether this was intentional as this pregame routine is common for the forward, as James Edwards III of the Athletic noted:

Still, Ballmer seemed too close to Griffin to believe he didn't notice him on the court.

The five-time All-Star spent eight years with the Clippers before signing a five-year extension in 2017. However, he was traded to the Pistons a few months later and is apparently still not over it despite putting up career numbers in 2018-19.