Willian Says 'My Future Is Here at Chelsea' Amid Barcelona Rumours

Willian has insisted his future is with Chelsea amid speculation Barcelona want to sign the Brazilian in the January transfer window.

"My future? My future is here at Chelsea," he told BT Sport (h/t Tom Marshall-Bailey at Football.London). "I don't know what you are going on about. I don't see the newspapers!"

The midfielder spoke after he scored the winning goal for Chelsea in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues strengthened their position in the top four, and they are six points ahead of Arsenal in fifth.

According to Jason Burt at the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have rejected a bid from Barcelona for Willian. The Spanish champions reportedly offered winger Malcom and cash for the 30-year-old.

Barcelona also tried to land Willian in the summer:

Ernesto Valverde's side are "considering making a second bid" for the Chelsea winger, who has only 18 months left on his Blues deal, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has been adamant he does not want to lose him:

Chelsea do not want to sell Willian because they fear it will hinder their chances of finishing in the top four, according to Liam Twomey at ESPN FC.

Willian has featured in all but one of their Premier League games this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

Valverde has spoken about Barcelona signings in the January window but appears more concerned with finding a replacement for forward Munir:

Barcelona's apparent interest in Willian is curious, considering they invested heavily in Malcom in July 2018. The Brazilian arrived at the Camp Nou for an initial £36.5 million, per Niall McVeigh at The Guardian.

Malcom has found game time difficult to come by in his first season at Barcelona and has made just one La Liga start. However, he is still only 21 and has shown promise with goals against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.