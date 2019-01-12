La Liga Results 2019 Week 19: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

David Ramos/Getty Images

Alaves missed the chance to move into third place in La Liga on Saturday after Girona held them to a 1-1 draw at Montilivi.

Elsewhere, bottom side Huesca suffered their 12th defeat of the season away at Leganes, while Villarreal remain in the relegation zone after losing at home to Getafe.

Saturday's other fixture saw Valencia held 1-1 at home to Real Valladolid. The result means Los Che have managed just one win in their last six league outings.

Saturday's Scores

Leganes 1-0 Huesca

Valencia 1-1 Real Valladolid

Girona 1-1 Alaves

Villarreal 1-2 Getafe

Standings (Played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 18, +30, 40

2. Atletico Madrid: 18, +13, 35

3. Sevilla: 18, +13, 33

4. Alaves: 19, +3, 32

5. Real Madrid: 18, +3, 30

6. Getafe: 19, +5, 28

7. Real Betis: 18, 0, 26

8. Girona: 19, -2, 24

9. Espanyol: 18, -5, 24

10. Valencia: 19, 0, 23

11. Levante: 18, -4, 23

12. Real Sociedad: 18, 0, 22

13. Eibar: 18, -4, 22

14. Leganes: 19, -4, 22

15. Real Valladolid: 19, -4, 22

16. Celta Vigo: 19, -1, 21

17. Athletic Bilbao: 18, -7, 19

18. Rayo Vallecano: 19, -12, 19

19. Villarreal: 19, -5, 17

20. Huesca: 19, -19, 11

Saturday Recap

High-flying Alaves played out an entertaining draw against Girona that leaves Abelardo Fernandez's side in fourth place and two points ahead of Real Madrid.

The visitors went behind to a brilliant bicycle kick by Cristhian Stuani after just 12 minutes. Pedro Porro sent in a cross from the right, and Stuani took a touch before acrobatically bagging his 12th league goal of the season:

Alaves levelled five minutes into the second half through Borja Baston. Jonathan Calleri's sliced shot looped into the air, and Baston pounced on the loose ball and finished emphatically.

Both teams had chances to take all three points, but Baston wasted an opportunity at the far post, while Choco Lozano could not convert a late header.

Valencia were left frustrated at Mestalla after a late Ruben Alcarez equaliser denied the hosts all three points.

Marcelino's side had dominated the game and wasted opportunities to score. Rodrigo Moreno saw a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jordi Masip after 54 minutes:

Santi Mina managed to miss an open goal from close range from Denis Cheryshev's cross, before Dani Parejo eventually fired Valencia ahead with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Carlos Soler cut the ball back to the Valencia captain in the penalty area, and he fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Valencia looked on course for their first win of 2019 but were denied by a brilliant equaliser. Alcaraz sent an unstoppable free-kick from distance over the wall and into the top corner.

The goalscorer shared his reaction after the match:

The result means Valencia are just four points above the drop zone, and Marcelino's future at the club is under discussion, according to sports journalist Robbie Dunne:

Marcelino was appointed manager in May 2017 and enjoyed a strong first season with the club. However, he's come under pressure after a string of poor results and disappointing performances from his team.

Saturday's final fixture saw Villarreal miss a stoppage-time penalty in defeat to Getafe.

After a goalless first half the visitors wen ahead through Jorge Molina. The 36-year-old cut inside and whipped in a shot that beat goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo at his near post on 51 minutes.

Villarreal responded well and might have equalised through Santi Cazorla, but the midfielder put his shot too close to David Soria, who saved.

The hosts needed a dose of luck to equalise on 75 minutes. A stretching Leandro Cabrera tried to get to a cross into the penalty area but succeeded only in diverting the ball past his own goalkeeper.

A dramatic finish then ensued with action in both penalty areas. Getafe restored their lead when substitute Angel Rodriguez brilliantly lobbed Asenjo to put them 2-1 up on 88 minutes.

Villarreal came roaring back and hit the woodwork twice before winning a penalty. Karl Toko Ekambi stepped up but casually wafted his kick over the bar.

The result means Getafe are up into sixth, just two points behind Real Madrid who play Real Betis on Sunday. Villarreal remain deep in trouble and are still two points from safety.