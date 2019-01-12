Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona Are Open to Signing a Striker in January Window

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said the club will consider signing a centre-forward in the January transfer window following the sale of Munir El Haddadi.

The Blaugrana confirmed on Friday they had reached an agreement with Sevilla for the sale of the 23-year-old, leaving Luis Suarez as the only recognised striker in the Barcelona squad as a result.

When asked about his options at the top end of the pitch on Saturday, Valverde said the Blaugrana will consider making an addition in this area of the field.

"There's space [for a new striker] with Munir leaving," he said on the eve of their clash with Eibar in La Liga, per Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC. "The window's open and we'll see if we can bring someone in. If not, we will look to the B team."

Munir joined Barcelona's youth setup in 2011 and went on to become a regular first-team player at the Camp Nou. However, he's spent the previous two terms out on loan at Valencia and Alaves, respectively, and while he was part of Valverde's squad this season, Munir didn't impress.

As a result of Munir's departure, the Blaugrana have been linked with a number of possible options to provide cover up front.

As a result of Munir's departure, the Blaugrana have been linked with a number of possible options to provide cover up front.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, the La Liga champions have shown an interest in ex-Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who is currently struggling with Chelsea.

Miguelsanz has also reported Odion Ighalo is another surprise option for Barcelona; the Nigeria international has spent the previous two seasons with Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai—who have been relegated to the second tier—after leaving Watford.



Suarez remains one of the best centre-forwards in the world and relishes the responsibility of leading the line. With the irrepressible Lionel Messi to call on, not to mention Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona aren't short of attacking options either.



Anyone who does come in will be aware they will have to sit on the bench for long spells of the season, so a deal similar to the loan agreement for centre-back Jeison Murillo would be ideal for Valverde.

Morata—given his recent struggles—and Ighalo may not be the most glamorous names, but they would provide crucial depth as the Blaugrana pursue La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.