TMZ: UFC's Holly Holm Files for Divorce from Husband Jeff Kirkpatrick

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Holly Holm has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Kirkpatrick.

According to TMZ, the documents were issued in Albuquerque, with Holm saying there is "incompatibility because of discord and conflict of personalities."

"Holm says the two separated in March 2018 and no longer live as husband and wife," the report continued.

TMZ also reported the fighter has asked for her surname to be changed from Holm-Kirkpatrick back to her maiden name, Holm.

The duo were married in 2012 and have no children together. It's reported that Holm has said in the papers the pair are capable of living independently, and as such, spousal support is not something that will be considered as part of the separation.

Holm, who is a former three-weight world boxing champion, fought for the first time in the UFC in February 2015, when she beat Raquel Pennington. Nine months later, she earned the biggest win of her career, dominating the then-undefeated Ronda Rousey to win the UFC bantamweight title.

Since that victory, she's lost four of her six fights; TMZ says Holm has earned at least $1.6 million from her MMA career.

After a win over Megan Anderson in her most recent outing in June, the 37-year-old will face Aspen Ladd at UFC 235.