Jalen Hurts Reportedly Visiting Maryland After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts is visiting the University of Maryland this weekend after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, per 247Sports' Jeff Ermann.

Per Ermann, Hurts is expected to be in attendance at the Maryland-Indiana basketball game Friday night.

