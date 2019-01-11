Jalen Hurts Reportedly Visiting Maryland After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts is visiting the University of Maryland this weekend after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, per 247Sports' Jeff Ermann.

Per Ermann, Hurts is expected to be in attendance at the Maryland-Indiana basketball game Friday night.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

