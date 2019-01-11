Jalen Hurts Reportedly Visiting Maryland After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Jalen Hurts Reportedly Visiting Maryland After Entering NCAA Transfer PortalJanuary 11, 2019
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts is visiting the University of Maryland this weekend after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, per 247Sports' Jeff Ermann.
Per Ermann, Hurts is expected to be in attendance at the Maryland-Indiana basketball game Friday night.
