Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall (10) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners could reportedly be down to just two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2019 season.

According to Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World, signal-caller Austin Kendall entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal to explore the option of moving to a different school. As a graduate transfer, Kendall would be eligible to play immediately for a new school and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

While he still has the option of returning to the Big 12 powerhouse, Kendall's potential exit would leave Oklahoma with just two scholarship quarterbacks—freshman Spencer Rattler and redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is expected to enter the NFL draft.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

