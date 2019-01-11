Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners could reportedly be down to just two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2019 season.

According to Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World, signal-caller Austin Kendall entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal to explore the option of moving to a different school. As a graduate transfer, Kendall would be eligible to play immediately for a new school and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

While he still has the option of returning to the Big 12 powerhouse, Kendall's potential exit would leave Oklahoma with just two scholarship quarterbacks—freshman Spencer Rattler and redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is expected to enter the NFL draft.

