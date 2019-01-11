2018 UEFA Team of the Year: Full Roster, Vote Totals, Top Snubs

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

UEFA has revealed its 2018 Team of the Year as voted for by fans, with UEFA Men's Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric garnering the most votes.

The Real Madrid star is joined by three of his team-mates alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but there was no room for Neymar, Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah:

With Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo also included, 2018's Team of the Year saw Barcelona's hold on the award broken by their bitter rivals:

According to UEFA, 1,853,973 votes were cast by fans, with Modric receiving 115,440 of those and featuring in 68.5 per cent of the teams selected.

The 33-year-old, who also helped Croatia reach the FIFA World Cup final in Russia, enjoyed a superb year and won the UEFA Champions League with Real for the third year running.

So too did Ronaldo before his switch to Juventus last summer, and he narrowly edged out perennial rival Messi by 1,097 votes.

The Portuguese superstar had an outstanding year with both Los Blancos and the Bianconeri:

Messi had a 2018 to remember as well, as observed by former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker:

With Chelsea's Eden Hazard classed as a midfielder for the vote, fans may have been divided in selecting a third forward to join Messi and Ronaldo in the team.

The vote was likely split between players such as Kane, Salah and Neymar, not to mention Luis Suarez or Robert Lewandowski, but it was Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe who was given the nod.

The 20-year-old was selected in just 38.6 per cent of the teams with 65,098 votes—the fewest of all 10 outfield players—but he had an outstanding year himself, winning the World Cup with France and the domestic treble with PSG.

Fans were evidently divided in selecting a goalkeeper, too, with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen collecting just 30.4 per cent of the votes cast.