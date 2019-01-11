Jadon Sancho Backs Callum Hudson-Odoi to Succeed Amid Bundesliga Transfer Talk

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho believes Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be the next young Englishman to make a successful transition to the Bundesliga after links with Bayern Munich.

Sancho, 18, has impressed this season as Dortmund have set the pace in the Bundesliga, netting six goals and providing seven assists in 17 appearances.

He quit Manchester City for BVB in 2017 after failing to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium. His compatriot Reiss Nelson, 19, is enjoying a similarly impressive campaign at Hoffenheim on loan from Arsenal.

And Hudson-Odoi, 18, looks set to follow in their footsteps. Per Tom Hamilton of ESPN FC, he will not sign a new contract at Chelsea, and Bayern's latest £35 million offer is thought to be close to the Blues' asking price.

Sancho has revealed he spoke to Hudson-Odoi about the potential switch, per James Dale of Sky Sports:

"Me and Callum are close friends. We've played with each other at England. He's the next one I would say. He's very good, very talented, fast and good dribbling skills. I have told him the Bundesliga is a nice league. I just told him to do whatever is best for him and whatever makes him feel comfortable."

Sancho also advised that it is not an easy switch:

Hudson-Odoi has finally got some game time recently in Chelsea's back-to-back cup games.

He set up both of Alvaro Morata's goals in the FA Cup third-round victory over Nottingham Forest and played 79 minutes as Chelsea lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

However, manager Maurizio Sarri has afforded him only 42 minutes of Premier League action in 2018-19.

For a player of Hudson-Odoi's talent, that is hardly going to be satisfactory, and it is no surprise Bayern have seen an opportunity to tempt him away from Stamford Bridge:

There is no guarantee he will succeed as Sancho has, but Bayern are a huge club that are all but guaranteed to be playing in the UEFA Champions League season after season, unlike Chelsea.

If the Bundesliga side can promise Hudson-Odoi more first-team action than he is getting at Chelsea, it would make little sense for him to remain in west London.