Kevin Hart: Nick Foles Should Start over Carson Wentz If Eagles Win Super Bowl

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If Nick Foles can once again lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship while filling in for an injured Carson Wentz, there may be a quarterback controversy in the City of Brotherly Love.

And comedian Kevin Hart is all for the underdog story.

When asked how he would handle the Eagles' quarterback situation if Foles led the Eagles to their second consecutive title this year, Hart made it clear to TMZ Sports that he would ride the hot hand.

"We tell Carson Wentz that he is the reason for our success, [but] we have to go with Foles right now cuz Foles is the hot guy."

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

Foles, of course, is 4-0 over the past two postseasons. That unbelievable run includes a 373-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February. That earned the backup-turned-hero Super Bowl MVP honors.

This year, Foles stepped in for the 6-7 Eagles when Wentz went down with a back injury and helped the team reach the playoffs by winning the final three games in the regular season. He also helped Philadelphia knock off the NFC North champion Chicago Bears, 16-15, in the Wild Card Round last weekend.

Foles could potentially become a free agent after this season, but if he pulls off the unthinkable once again, the Eagles could be faced with an interesting decision.

Philadelphia will face Drew Brees and the top-seeded New Orleans Saints (13-3) on Sunday.