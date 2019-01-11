LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 56 Points; Spurs Beat Russell Westbrook, Thunder in 2OT

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge had a career-high 56 points to go along with nine rebounds and four blocks as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 in double overtime on Thursday at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, Aldridge's 56 points are third-most in Spurs history.

Derrick White added 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Spurs, and Marco Belinelli hit five first-half three-pointers en route to his 19 points.

The Spurs hit their first 14 three-pointers and didn't miss a shot from downtown until there was 4:55 left in the third quarter:

Per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Michael C. Wright of ESPN), the 25-18 Spurs' 14 made threes to start the game were the most by any team in the last 20 seasons. They finished 16-of-19 and won their sixth game in seven tries.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 24 assists and 13 rebounds for the 25-16 Thunder.

Paul George had a team-high 30 points, Jerami Grant scored a career-high 25 and Terrance Ferguson hit seven three-pointers for his 21 points. Steven Adams chipped in 19.

The Spurs were in control for most of the game and led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder crawled back, leading to a wild ending in regulation:

The two teams drew even in overtime, but the Spurs never trailed in the second extra session en route to one of the wildest games in recent NBA history. STATS explained just some of the reasons:

What's Next?

The teams will finish a home-and-home set Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.