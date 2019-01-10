DeMarcus Cousins Will Start in Warriors Debut, Return from Knee Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are close to having one of the most ridiculous starting lineups in basketball history.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed to reporters on Thursday that center DeMarcus Cousins would start in his return from injury—expected to be on or near the team's Jan. 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers—per Mark Medina the Mercury News:

"Yeah, I'll start him," Kerr said of Cousins. "After that, everything's on the table. We have to figure out what the rotations will look like, how many minutes he can play. We'll have to play around with it—the minutes, the combinations, the sets. We haven't had a player like him here before..."

