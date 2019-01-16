Each MLB Team's Most Underhyped Prospect You Need to Know ASAP

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Kristian Robinson

If you're not familiar with Robinson, get ready to see his name all over top-100 lists this spring.

Making his U.S. debut as a 17-year-old, he hit .279/.363/.428 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 41 RBI in 57 games spanning two different rookie-ball stops, and he's just scratching the surface.

With the potential for 60-grade hit and power tools and the speed to steal double-digit bases and stick in center field defensively, he looks like a star in the making. His $2.5 million bonus as part of the 2017 international class could prove to be the best money the D-backs have ever spent.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Justin Lawrence

There are not many sidearm pitchers left in today's game, and Lawrence might be the hardest-throwing of that dying breed with a sinking fastball that touches 98 mph and a good splitter that keeps hitters honest.

He was virtually unhittable at High-A with a .188 opponents' batting average and 62 strikeouts in 54.1 innings while saving 11 games, and he fanned another 13 batters in 10.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League.

There's still room to improve his 4.5 BB/9 walk rate, but he's close to MLB-ready and should find his way into the Colorado bullpen before the 2019 season is over.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin was taken in the ninth round of the 2016 draft and given a $2,500 bonus after a standout four-year career as a two-way player at St. Mary's.

He worked exclusively as a reliever in his first two seasons, then moved into a starting role last year where he thrived. Splitting the season between High-A and Double-A, he posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while finishing 19th in all of MiLB with 155 strikeouts in 128 innings.

Gonsolin has a fastball that touches triple-digits, an excellent splitter and an above-average slider and curveball, delivered from a strong 6'2", 180-pound frame. His stuff would undoubtedly play up in a relief role, but he checks all the boxes of a future MLB starter.

San Diego Padres: RHP Luis Patino

In a stacked farm system that features the likes of MacKenzie Gore, Chris Paddack, Adrian Morejon, Logan Allen, Michel Baez, Cal Quantrill and Ryan Weathers on the pitching side of things, Patino has understandably flown under the radar.

The 19-year-old made his Single-A debut last year, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 83.1 innings while holding opponents to a .220 batting average.

While his mechanics are a bit rough and he's undersized at 6'0", he's strong and athletic and shows the makings of a quality four-pitch mix. Don't be surprised if he shows up on more than a few league-wide top-100 lists this spring.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Melvin Adon

Adon, 24, has an electric arm with a fastball that touches 102 mph and a wipeout slider.

While he was knocked around as a starter at High-A last season—posting a 4.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a .278 opponents' batting average—he thrived as a reliever in the Arizona Fall League. In 12.1 innings, he logged a brilliant 21/3 K/BB ratio while posting a 2.92 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.

The big 6'3", 235-pound right-hander was always viewed as a reliever long-term, and a full-time move to the bullpen to kick off 2019 could put him in the majors by season's end.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.