Tate Martell Reportedly in NCAA Transfer Portal; QB Can Explore Ohio State Exit

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Tate Martell is the latest high-profile college quarterback exploring transfer options leading into the 2019 season.

Per Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, the Ohio State freshman is in the NCAA transfer portal and can speak with other schools about playing for them next season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.