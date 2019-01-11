Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: Could Kyler Murray Be NFL Draft's Top Pick?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The University of Oklahoma produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners. Could the Big 12 champions have back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft?

It's possible with Kyler Murray expected to declare for the NFL draft, as we broke down on B/R's Stick to Football podcast. With Murray choosing football—at least for the time being—how do NFL scouts and players see him fitting into the league?

"Going off talent, yes, he has what it takes to play in the NFL, but I have heard he's super small. Listed at 5'10", which means he might be 5'8". There aren't many players that small," said one area scout. He added, "He's going to be a tough study." Indeed, Murray will be.

Another area scout went into deeper detail: "I've gone back and forth. I'm kind of stubborn and old-school, so I've said hell no for the last two months. But in today's game—in a wide-open offense—he has a chance. I mean, he's been the best player by far at every level he's played at, so I can't be surprised if he's a solid quarterback. His tape is hard to evaluate because it's so many 10-second plays holding the ball. He never sets his feet in the pocket and he's tiny. But in all honesty, I kind of think Baltimore would've been better with him than Lamar [Jackson] this past Sunday."

What makes Murray a tough study is that some teams and schemes will value him. Those clubs that are moving toward a more wide-open offense—with a lot of motion and shotgun formations and a plan to get the ball into space—will like his accuracy, arm talent and amazing athleticism. He might not work in a classic "pro-style" offense because of his height, but those teams aren't the only ones drafting.

Could his talent be enough for the Arizona Cardinals to consider scrapping the Josh Rosen plan and selecting Murray first overall? Absolutely, yes. The feedback on Murray, from over 10 NFL scouts and executives polled, is that he would be a lock as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to run more of a wide-open offense, and Murray's skill set looks to be a perfect fit.

And that's why he's leaning toward football over baseball.

—The Clemson Tigers won a national championship and immediately lost three key players to the 2019 NFL draft. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, linebacker Tre Lamar and suspended defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence all declared for the draft. Each carries a Round 1 grade heading into the offseason.



—The hype for Clemson true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was plenty high before he led the Tigers to a beatdown of Alabama in the title game, but now it's astronomical. Said one NFL scouting director: "He's the best freshman I've ever seen. At any position." Lawrence will be NFL draft eligible in 2021.



—Iowa State running back David Montgomery has officially declared for the 2019 draft, and he sits atop my running back rankings. While Montgomery doesn't look to have 4.4 speed, he's a powerful back with soft hands and experience as a route-runner. He projects as a top-50 pick.

—The Iowa Hawkeyes lost their own star player to the draft in safety Amani Hooker. A hybrid in-the-box kind of athlete, Hooker had three interceptions on the year and could fill a Derwin James or Jamal Adams type of role. Unlike those two, he's not expected to be a first-rounder, but he is a Day 2 prospect with NFL starter skills.

—As underclassman declarations come in, keep the name Mecole Hardman in the back of your mind. The Georgia wide receiver has excellent speed and after-the-catch ability. He could shoot up boards to an early Round 2 selection.

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

5. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

6. Devin White, LB, LSU

7. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

8. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

9. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

11. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

12. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

13. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

15. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

17. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

19. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

21. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

22. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

23. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

24. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

25. Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

26. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

29. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

30. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

31. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

32. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

6. Stock Up

Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu finished his career as a Longhorn with his best performance in a dominant showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. A powerful edge player at 6'6" and 275 pounds, Omenihu can play a true defensive end or slide around the line (like he did against Georgia) to maximize matchups.

Senior Bowl week will be crucial for Omenihu. If he can show the bend and athleticism to match his length and power that scouts crave, he could be a Day 2 selection.

5. Stock Down

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs disappeared far too often this season, and according to sources on the Crimson Tide staff, he was a player they were ready to see go. Buggs, at 6'5" and 286 pounds, has the right look for a penetrating presence on the defensive line, but he needs to rehab his image and show a higher motor during Senior Bowl week.

4. Sleeper of the Week

North Dakota State has dominated the FCS level for years with three national titles the last four seasons thanks in large part to quarterback Easton Stick and running back Bruce Anderson.

Stick, who will participate in the East-West Shrine Game, has the accuracy and toughness to have a long NFL career as a QB2. Anderson's power and vision are liked more by scouts, which is why he received a call-up to the Senior Bowl. Both have the look of Day 3 selections who could become impact players in the NFL.

3. The top 24 picks of the first round are set. Here's the current order based on win-loss percentage and strength of schedule:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

25. Philadelphia Eagles*

26. Indianapolis Colts*

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)*

28. Los Angeles Chargers*

29. New England Patriots*

30. Los Angeles Rams*

31. Kansas City Chiefs*

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)*

* = active playoff teams

2. We're approaching the January 14 deadline for underclassmen to declare, so I've included a list (updated weekly) of players who have declared already:

Clifton Duck, CB, Appalachian State

Ryan Pulley, CB, Arkansas

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

Trysten Hill, DL, Central Florida

Dredrick Snelson, WR, Central Florida

Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Jovon Durante, WR, FAU

Devin Singletary, RB, FAU

Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB, FAU

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Jeff Allison, LB, Fresno State

Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

Ed Alexander, DL, LSU

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Venzell Boulware, OL, Miami

Travis Homer, RB, Miami

Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

David Long, CB, Michigan

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Miss. State

Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina

William Sweet, OT, North Carolina

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

Sutton Smith, EDGE, Northern Illinois

Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State

Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State

Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

Ryan Bates, OT, Penn State

Kevin Givens, DL, Penn State

Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State

Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

Quart'e Sapp, LB, Tennessee

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M

Erik McCoy, OC, Texas A&M

Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UTSA

Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State

Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

Andre James, OT, UCLA

Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

James Williams, RB, Washington State

David Long, LB, West Virginia

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

