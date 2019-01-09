Matt Miller: Talk of Kyler Murray Entering 2019 NFL Draft 'Heating Up'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly leaning toward entering the 2019 NFL draft and playing football next season rather than immediately pursuing a baseball career with the Oakland Athletics, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported on the latest edition of the Stick To Football podcast that talk about Murray staying with football has been "heating up."

You can hear Miller's full comments about the situation starting at the 13:30 mark below:

Fellow podcast host Connor Rogers added "over these last 10 days it has gotten as real as it possibly can" in regards to the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner trying to play in the NFL.

Murray is coming off a junior season with the Sooners that saw him win college football's top individual honor. He completed 69 percent of his throws for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 1,001 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Those numbers make him an intriguing NFL prospect when paired with his overall game-breaking ability, especially considering the relative weakness of this year's quarterback class. His lack of prototypical size (5'10'', 195 pounds) is the one glaring concern if he decides to test himself as an NFL prospect.

Although longtime MLB agent Scott Boras consistently stated throughout the season that Murray would leave football behind to join the A's organization in 2019, his stance softened in mid-November.

"When you win the Heisman Trophy, you're going to have a lot of information come to you and be looked at," Boras told reporters. "All I know is that Kyler has a tremendous opportunity to be a great baseball player. He knows that."

For his part, Murray said he'd be interested in trying to become a two-sport star in football and baseball.

"I'd like to do both if possible," he said in early December. "But I don't know how possible that is."

It's unlikely an NFL team would commit to Murray as its franchise quarterback and then allow him to spend the offseason playing professional baseball, though.

The 21-year-old Texas native hasn't provided a timetable for a decision about the next step in his career. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2019 NFL draft is Jan. 14.