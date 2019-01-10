Thomas Tuchel: PSG Lacked Hunger vs. Guingamp, Played with Too Much Confidence

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel said his Paris Saint-Germain side lacked "hunger" after they were shocked by Guingamp in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday.

PSG conceded three penalties in the game, two of which were converted as they fell to their first domestic loss of the season.

Neymar put the hosts 1-0 up at the Parc des Princes just after the hour. But Yeni Ngbakoto equalised from the spot in the 81st minute before Marcus Thuram, who had earlier missed a spot-kick, netted the winner from 12 yards deep into stoppage time.

Tuchel believes his side, who are 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, can learn from the defeat, per Canal+ (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman):

"I do not know if it's deserved; we had a lot of chances. We played honestly with too much confidence. It's hard to lose this match with three penalties. It's a bit weird. The second seems questionable. There was nothing [there], it is a [normal] contact between the two players.

"They entered our box three times and won three penalties. We didn't play with the necessary hunger. We lost the possibility of winning a trophy tonight. But in each defeat, there are things you can learn. It's hard, but it's necessary to keep growing, I hope it's just an accident. We have to play with more consistency, we didn't put the right ingredients in. We were too relaxed."

The defeat means PSG will lose their grip on the Coupe de la Ligue having won the tournament for the last five seasons.

It was their first domestic cup defeat in almost five years as they are also four-time defending champions of the Coupe de France:

Guingamp are bottom of the Ligue 1 table and went into the clash having not won an away game at PSG since 2001.

PSG should, on paper, have cruised to victory after starting a strong team that included Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Thiago Silva.

They will be back in action on Saturday in Ligue 1 when they visit Amiens.

Guingamp now join Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Monaco in the last four of the Coupe de la Ligue.