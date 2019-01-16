CFB Underclassmen Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2019

9 of 9

When Chip Kelly elected to take the UCLA job a year ago, it looked like he had his ideal quarterback of the future in dual-threat star Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It didn't shake out that way in 2018.

With the Bruins suffering through an abysmal season, Michigan transfer Wilton Speight wound up eventually winning the gig, even though he is not a prototypical Kelly signal-caller.

Thompson-Robinson ended up throwing for 1,311 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions and rushing for 68 yards. Worst of all, he played in five games, meaning he can't redshirt, so he'll be a sophomore in 2019.

It had to help Thompson-Robinson that Speight was around to help mentor him. Also, the Bruins did improve as the season progressed, beating USC late in the year. Many see DTR as the centerpiece of the offense, and if that's the case, he needs to recognize when to run and throw the ball more effectively, too.

Like most teams, UCLA should be in the hunt to try to convince Jalen Hurts or another graduate transfer to come to Westwood, and that's not an indictment of DTR. He's a 6'1" quarterback, generously listed at 205 pounds, and he needs time in a weight room developing.

He also has a raw skill set, and though he has limitless potential, he wasn't ready to be a full-time starter in the Pac-12 in 2018, and he will take his lumps in '19, too.

There's still time for DTR to catch on, but you shouldn't expect the former 4-star to be a program savior just yet.

