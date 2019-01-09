Markus Howard Erupts for 53 Points in Marquette's OT Win vs. Creighton

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Marquette's Markus Howard (0) goes to the basket in front of Creighton's Samson Froling, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Marquette Golden Eagles pulled out a 106-104 overtime victory over the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday night, and it's all thanks to a record-setting night by junior guard Markus Howard.

Howard dropped 53 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including an eye-popping 10-of-14 from three-point range. Per Marquette Basketball, the 53 points established a new school and Big East record. His 10 triples were one away from tying the school record he set on Nov. 29, 2017, when he dropped 11 in a victory against Chicago State.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

