Markus Howard Erupts for 53 Points in Marquette's OT Win vs. Creighton

The Marquette Golden Eagles pulled out a 106-104 overtime victory over the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday night, and it's all thanks to a record-setting night by junior guard Markus Howard.

Howard dropped 53 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including an eye-popping 10-of-14 from three-point range. Per Marquette Basketball, the 53 points established a new school and Big East record. His 10 triples were one away from tying the school record he set on Nov. 29, 2017, when he dropped 11 in a victory against Chicago State.

