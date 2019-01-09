Knicks' Enes Kanter Says He's Received 'Hundreds and Hundreds' of Death Threats

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter opened up about the hardships he faces as a result of his criticism toward Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter told CNN's Hala Gorani he has received "hundreds and hundreds of death threats" after announcing he doesn't intend to travel to London for the Knicks' Jan. 17 game against the Washington Wizards:

"First, I would love to go to London. It's just very sad because I'm scared of my life because Erdogan's operation in [a] foreign country. The operations are very famous [for] hunting down people who are speaking out against the government. There are around over 100 people—journalists, community leaders and teachers—that just speak out against the government and they've been getting kidnapped and sent back to Turkey. That's why I was scared of going to London."

