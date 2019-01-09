Knicks' Enes Kanter Says He's Received 'Hundreds and Hundreds' of Death Threats

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter pauses on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter opened up about the hardships he faces as a result of his criticism toward Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Kanter told CNN's Hala Gorani he has received "hundreds and hundreds of death threats" after announcing he doesn't intend to travel to London for the Knicks' Jan. 17 game against the Washington Wizards:

"First, I would love to go to London. It's just very sad because I'm scared of my life because Erdogan's operation in [a] foreign country. The operations are very famous [for] hunting down people who are speaking out against the government. There are around over 100 people—journalists, community leaders and teachers—that just speak out against the government and they've been getting kidnapped and sent back to Turkey. That's why I was scared of going to London."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Steph Says He Still Feels Underrated in Players' Tribune Piece

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Says He Still Feels Underrated in Players' Tribune Piece

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Fizdale’s Glass-Half-Full Take on Knicks’ Empty 1st Half

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Fizdale’s Glass-Half-Full Take on Knicks’ Empty 1st Half

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    What Could the Knicks Do If They Strike Out with Top FAs?

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    What Could the Knicks Do If They Strike Out with Top FAs?

    SNY
    via SNY

    Can the Knicks Trade Kanter Before He Hurts Thier Development?

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Can the Knicks Trade Kanter Before He Hurts Thier Development?

    Harley Geffner
    via The Knicks Wall