Seahawks' Russell Wilson Replaces Aaron Rodgers in 2019 Pro Bowl Due to Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs out of the pocket against the Seattle Seahawks first half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks announced Wednesday.

It marks Wilson's fifth career Pro Bowl nod. He was also an alternate once, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, which means he's been a Pro Bowler or alternate in six of his seven seasons. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

