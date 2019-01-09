Seahawks' Russell Wilson Replaces Aaron Rodgers in 2019 Pro Bowl Due to Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks announced Wednesday.

It marks Wilson's fifth career Pro Bowl nod. He was also an alternate once, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, which means he's been a Pro Bowler or alternate in six of his seven seasons.

