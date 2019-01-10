Fantasy Basketball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 13

Glenn James/Getty Images

The NBA regular season is halfway done. Rookie Luka Doncic quickly developed into the steal of season-long fantasy basketball leagues, while anyone who grabbed Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will be happy with his MVP-level production.

The stars are coming out in full force this year as usual, but if you're looking for some extra Week 13 reinforcements, consider a few of these players below.

Atlanta Hawks G Jeremy Lin: Away at Philadelphia (Friday), Home vs. Milwaukee (Sunday)

Over his past two games, Atlanta Hawks guard Jeremy Lin has averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per night. He's also played an average of 31.5 minutes.

Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce has given more playing time to Lin of late, and the 30-year-old has produced. The Hawks need some scoring help, with Kent Bazemore (14.0 points per game) and Taurean Prince (15.0 points per game) both injured. Lin has stepped up with his extra time.

While Linsanity probably isn't coming back, Lin can clearly fill out the stat sheet. He's still coming off the bench, but he is running some with point guard Trae Young and is establishing a rapport with the first unit.

In a 104-101 road loss to the Toronto Raptors, Lin dished five assists to Young and power forward John Collins combined. He finished with 20 points and nine dimes on the night, an impressive feat considering the 32-11 Raps own the league's best record.

Lin's upcoming schedule isn't easy, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are top-three Eastern Conference teams who also rank top 10 in defensive efficiency. But if Lin gets 30-plus minutes each night, then he should have chances to rack up fantasy points.

Phoenix Suns G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.: Home vs. Denver (Saturday)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has battled a back problem that forced him to miss games on Tuesday and Wednesday. In his absence, the newly acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. has received more playing time off the bench.

Oubre, who had averaged just 24.1 minutes per game with Phoenix prior to Booker's injury, dropped 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting in 30 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. He wasn't as successful from the field on Wednesday at the Dallas Mavericks (14 points on 6-of-14 shooting), but he was second on the team in minutes with 33.

It's clear the Suns are relying on Oubre as an offensive source in Booker's absence. The team needs scoring help, as Booker is averaging a team-leading 24.8 points per game.

Oubre has a tough matchup ahead on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the Western Conference. But if the Suns somehow keep the game close at home, then Oubre should see 30-plus minutes again if Booker misses his third straight matchup.

Success isn't a guarantee, especially with the Nuggets allowing the fourth-fewest points per game, but Oubre should have ample opportunity to score.

Philadelphia 76ers SG Landry Shamet: Home vs. Atlanta (Friday), Away at New York (Sunday)

Philadelphia shooting guard JJ Redick has missed two straight games with a sore back. Thankfully, the injury doesn't seem too serious, as Redick was listed as questionable on Wednesday before missing his team's game against the Washington Wizards.

If Redick is out for any more time, look to add guard Landry Shamet, who scored 29 points and hit eight three-pointers in a 132-115 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. He was on the floor for just 24 minutes.

The rookie out of Wichita State has made 39.9 percent of his shots, so if you are looking for some scoring punch, consider adding him to your lineup. The 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Friday and Sunday, respectively, teams in the bottom six in defensive efficiency. Shamet will have a chance to get cooking again.

Consider guard Furkan Korkmaz as well, who has started in place of Redick. Korkmaz has scored 16 points in each of his past two games and has made 10 of 19 field goals. He can also contribute fantasy scoring through other means, as he's dished six assists and added seven rebounds during the 76ers' home-and-home set with the Wizards.

Korkmaz's shot has been off this year (39.6 percent from the field), but he's produced over his past two games and can benefit from the 76ers' softer schedule as well.