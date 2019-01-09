Sevilla Boss Says Signing Alvaro Morata from Chelsea Would Be a 'Blessing'

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Sevilla manager Pablo Machin has said signing striker Alvaro Morata from Chelsea in the January transfer window would be a "blessing" for his side.

The Spaniard has struggled for goals this season with the Blues, but Machin says he would be happy to bring him to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, according to Darren Lewis at the Mirror.

"A problem? Not at all; having Morata would be a bloody blessing for me. Many teams want him, because he's worth it. The aim of the club is clear: We want to bring the best in. If due to finances it can't go ahead, nobody can feel frustrated. If we can't, we will lower the bar a bit."

Morata has managed five goals this season in 11 Premier League starts (five starts) and is "desperate" to leave Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

The striker only arrived at Chelsea in July 2017 but has never managed to cement a regular place in the first team.

Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard highlighted his recent difficulties:

The 26-year-old has described the end to his first season in English football as a "disaster" and said he "considered returning to Spain or Italy," per Goal's Ronan Murphy.

He's also endured a tough second season and has been forced out of the first team. Manager Maurizio Sarri has favoured using winger Eden Hazard as a false nine rather than Morata in recent games.

Morata has also been hindered by some niggling injuries. He was forced off with a knee injury in the UEFA Europa League clash against Vidi in December. He also missed Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur due to a hamstring problem, per James Dutton for MailOnline.

Chelsea will allow Morata to leave in January but only if they secure a replacement, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

The BBC's Guillem Balague says Sevilla have competition for Morata:

The striker began his career at Atletico Madrid before moving on to Getafe and Real Madrid. He left Los Blancos in 2014 for a spell with Juventus and then returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a season prior to signing for Chelsea.

Both clubs are enjoying strong seasons in La Liga. Atletico are second in the table, while Sevilla are just two points behind in third place.

Morata's unhappy spell at Chelsea looks as though it may come to an end in January if Chelsea can secure a replacement, and he will hope he can reignite his career back in La Liga.