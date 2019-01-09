Former Oregon OL Doug Brenner Sues Willie Taggart, NCAA, School for $11.5M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

The Oregon logo is seen during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)
Austin Gay/Associated Press

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner is seeking $11.5 million in damages in a lawsuit levied against the NCAA, the University of Oregon, former head coach Willie Taggart and former strength coach Irele Oderinde, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.

According to the report:

"Brenner's attorneys allege the University of Oregon was negligent for failing to prohibit, regulate or supervise the workouts, which they describe as 'physical punishment regimens.' The lawsuit also alleges that Taggart and Oderinde, both now at Florida State, were negligent in imposing and carrying out the workouts, and that the NCAA has failed to regulate such practices by coaches of its member institutions."

Brenner was hospitalized in January 2017 with "rhabdomyolysis and subsequent injuries" after a series of intense offseason workouts.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Coaches Unanimously Support New Targeting Rules

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Coaches Unanimously Support New Targeting Rules

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hurts in Transfer Portal

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Hurts in Transfer Portal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cards Eyeing Texas State's Spavital for OC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Cards Eyeing Texas State's Spavital for OC

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Former LSU OL Shot by Dog, Has Leg Amputated

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former LSU OL Shot by Dog, Has Leg Amputated

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report