Former Oregon OL Doug Brenner Sues Willie Taggart, NCAA, School for $11.5M

Austin Gay/Associated Press

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner is seeking $11.5 million in damages in a lawsuit levied against the NCAA, the University of Oregon, former head coach Willie Taggart and former strength coach Irele Oderinde, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.

According to the report:

"Brenner's attorneys allege the University of Oregon was negligent for failing to prohibit, regulate or supervise the workouts, which they describe as 'physical punishment regimens.' The lawsuit also alleges that Taggart and Oderinde, both now at Florida State, were negligent in imposing and carrying out the workouts, and that the NCAA has failed to regulate such practices by coaches of its member institutions."

Brenner was hospitalized in January 2017 with "rhabdomyolysis and subsequent injuries" after a series of intense offseason workouts.

