Former Alabama LB Eryk Anders Asks Drake to Not Root for Crimson Tide Anymore

Drake may have the magic touch when it comes to writing hit songs, but his rooting interests in the sporting world have fared less successfully.

And former Alabama Crimson Tide player and current UFC fighter, Eryk Anders, has taken notice.

"I don't think there's a bigger bandwagon fan out there than Drake himself," he told TMZ Sports. "I don't know what it is, but it just seems like everything he touches—with the exception of Max Holloway—seems to come to a sudden halt and just crashes and explodes. It's OK for him to wear Tennessee and Notre Dame gear, but never again is he allowed to wear Bama."

The interview followed a tweet from Anders jokingly saying he would fight Drake if he saw him:

"It was all fun and games," Anders said of the tweet, "but I do really got some heat for Drake right now."

That heat comes after Alabama was crushed by Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game, 44-16, with Drake seen sporting an Alabama sweatshirt. It wasn't the first time he's been blamed for cursing a team he supports:

So Drake might be best off giving Anders—who is 11-3 in his professional MMA career—some space.