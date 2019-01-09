Former Florida State QB, 'Last Chance U' Star Malik Henry Commits to Nevada

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Malik Henry #6 of the Florida State Seminoles before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 1, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. North Carolina upset the 12th ranked Florida State 37 to 35. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Nevada Wolf Pack will have a Netflix star in their quarterbacks room next season.

Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said Tuesday on NSN Daily (h/t Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet) that quarterback Malik Henry will join the team as a walk-on. Henry was a featured player on Netflix's Last Chance U documentary series when he was enrolled at Independence Community College.

Henry was a highly regarded recruit in the class of 2016 who chose Florida State over power-conference programs such as Notre Dame and USC. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 49 overall player in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but he never appeared in a game for the Seminoles.

Henry was briefly suspended in August of his freshman year, and in December 2016 he transferred to Independence. Per Murray, he threw for 1,383 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2017 season that was filmed for the Netflix show. In 2018, he threw for 237 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

"He has been humbled, and I think he wanted to come back on the West Coast and have an opportunity to resurrect his career," Norvell said on NSN Daily. "We're going to give him that opportunity."

While Henry played in just two games in 2018, he was a 3-star junior college prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

According to Murray, senior Cristian Solano and redshirt freshman Carson Strong are the front-runners in the Nevada quarterback competition, but Henry figures to have the opportunity to compete after choosing the Wolf Pack as his next stop.

