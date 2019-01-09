Watch Warriors' Klay Thompson Drop 43 Points Despite Taking Only 4 Dribbles

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the New York Knicks at ORACLE Arena on January 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is one of the best catch-and-shoot guys in the NBA, and that was on full display during Tuesday's 122-95 win over the New York Knicks at Oracle Arena.

Thompson had one of his best games of the season with 43 points, but as NBA TV pointed out, he only dribbled the ball four times during the contest:

Thompson didn't need to put the ball on the floor much. His teammates put him in position to succeed, and the Warriors finished with 36 assists.

In 34 minutes, Thompson made 18 of his 29 attempts from the field, and he went 7-of-16 from long range.

Thompson has been inconsistent this season, but Tuesday marked his biggest game since he dropped 52 points on the Chicago Bulls in October.

The Dubs have won four of their past five games, and they are one game behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference at 27-14.

If Thompson can maintain the form he displayed Tuesday, the Warriors may finally be poised to go on a run and re-establish themselves as the dominant team in the West.    

