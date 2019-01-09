Stephen Curry: Virginia Tech Offered Walk-on Role, 'Were Not Interested'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, but it wasn't long ago that he was an overlooked high school player struggling to get noticed.

In an article for The Players' Tribune on Wednesday, Curry wrote about a meeting he had with a Virginia Tech assistant coach who offered him a chance to make the team as a walk-on: "Turns out, Virginia Tech was only meeting with me as—well, I wouldn't say a favor to my dad, like he would ever ask for that or anything. But it was more like: a courtesy? A walk-on spot for the legend's son? I'd have to pay my own way. Or in other words: They were not interested."

While Curry didn't receive a scholarship offer from a top-end school, he ended up at Davidson, where he enjoyed a great deal of success and did enough to convince the Warriors to select him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Steph's father, Dell Curry, attended Virginia Tech before going on to spend 16 seasons in the NBA with five different teams.

Although that connection got Steph a meeting with Virginia Tech, his account suggests the Hokies didn't view him as the star he eventually became.

In three seasons at Davidson, Curry averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range.

He led Davidson to the NCAA tournament twice, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2008 that saw the Wildcats upset seventh-seeded Gonzaga, second-seeded Georgetown and third-seeded Wisconsin before falling to No. 1 Kansas by just two points.

Curry's remarkable story has carried over to the NBA, as he is a five-time All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer who has helped build the Warriors into a dynasty.