Ryan Garcia Says Tenshin Nasukawa Should Fight Him over Conor McGregor

Up-and-coming boxer Ryan Garcia said Tuesday he has interest in fighting Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Garcia discussed the possible clash:

Garcia said Nasukawa should have fought him instead of facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on New Year's Eve in Japan and said he would do the fight for "a million" rather than the $9 million Mayweather made for knocking out Nasukawa.

Garcia may have some competition when it comes to facing Nasukawa, as UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted Sunday that he wants to fight Nasukawa in an MMA exhibition this year.

