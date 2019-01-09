Ryan Garcia Says Tenshin Nasukawa Should Fight Him over Conor McGregor

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ryan Garcia of the United States speaks during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Up-and-coming boxer Ryan Garcia said Tuesday he has interest in fighting Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Garcia discussed the possible clash:

Garcia said Nasukawa should have fought him instead of facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on New Year's Eve in Japan and said he would do the fight for "a million" rather than the $9 million Mayweather made for knocking out Nasukawa.

Garcia may have some competition when it comes to facing Nasukawa, as UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted Sunday that he wants to fight Nasukawa in an MMA exhibition this year. 

               

