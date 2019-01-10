Inside Track on Big Transfers Involving Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City and MLS

1 of 4

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Real Madrid are being linked with Christian Eriksen at a time when the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is beginning to think about his next contract. His current deal at Spurs runs to June 2020 and the Denmark international has had initial discussions with the club over the next stage of his career.

Spurs insiders insist there is no indication the former Ajax man will push to leave the club, but there is an expectation that they will reward him for such a fundamental role in their rise in recent seasons.

A report by Miguel Delaney for The Independent suggests Madrid have made initial steps to sign Eriksen in the summer, and Bleacher Report sources have confirmed there is interest from the Spanish club as they monitor his situation.

However, it was also suggested Madrid are more likely to view the 26-year-old as a long-term target for the following year—and they continue to see Eden Hazard as their primary target for the 2019 summer window.

Madrid did not push ahead with a planned move for the Chelsea forward at the beginning of this season, but he has held off signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. Fears have been growing that is because the 28-year-old has assurances through intermediaries that a firm bid will be coming.

A big shake-up is expected at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium next summer, and the Belgium international is one of the men high on the agenda.

While Eriksen is wanted in Madrid, we should expect that he will only become a key focus once Hazard's future has become perfectly clear.