Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich "absolutely want to sign" Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.

According to Tom Hamilton of ESPN FC, the winger has no intention of signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with his current deal set to expire in 2020. Bayern are said to have lodged a fourth bid worth around £35 million.

That is thought to be closer to Chelsea's asking price, and Sky Germany (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Express) reported the Blues have accepted the offer.

After widespread rumours linking the 18-year-old with Bayern, Salihamidzic explained why the German champions are so keen to sign him, per Hamilton:

"What I can say: We like the player and take a great interest in signing him. We'll see about the rest. That [the £35 million price tag] is the state of the transfer market. We must identify those players which can improve us. Callum has unbelievable qualities in the dribbling, he has the pace and skills. We want to sign him."

Speaking at Bayern's winter training camp in Qatar, he added that he would make an announcement if a deal is reached.

London-born Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea's youth ranks in 2007 and made his senior debut for the club just under a year ago in the FA Cup against Newcastle United.

He has sporadically made appearances for the first team since, but largely in cup competitions.

Under Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19, the England youth international has been involved in four UEFA Europa League group-stage games.

He started Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg loss to Tottenham Hotspur just three days on from playing 90 minutes in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, in which he assisted both of Alvaro Morata goals:

However, Hudson-Odoi has been afforded a measly 69 minutes of Premier League action so far in his fledgling career.

Those minutes have come in three appearances as a substitute, two of which came under Antonio Conte last season.

It is little surprise that the teenager is not open to committing his future to Chelsea, where opportunities are sparse.

And Bayern have clearly spotted the chance to snap up a hugely talented young player who wants out:

There is an obvious precedent in Hudson-Odoi's fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho, who is flourishing at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund having opted to leave Manchester City after struggling for first-team action.