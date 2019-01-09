Maurizio Sarri, Mauricio Pochettino Criticise VAR After Tottenham Beat Chelsea

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Both Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino criticised VAR after the system played its part in deciding the outcome of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between the two sides at Wembley.

Spurs edged the contest 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane's 26th-minute penalty.

There was no doubt the Englishman was fouled in the box by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, referee Michael Oliver consulted VAR to check Kane was onside when he was put beyond the defence by Toby Alderweireld's long ball—the assistant initially flagged offside.

The official system adjudged he was onside so the penalty was awarded and Kane converted.

But Chelsea had their own footage they believe proved Kane was offside:

Unsurprisingly, Sarri was not happy with the technology after the game and said English referees struggle to use the system properly, per the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel:

"A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside. Our camera was in line with Harry Kane. Offside with his head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders.

"I don't think English referees are able to use the system. If you are not sure with the system, you have to follow the ball and at the end of the action decide. But he stopped and didn't follow the ball—for our defenders it was offside. It's very strange in the Premier League there isn't VAR and in Carabao Cup there is the system."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

What was a surprise was that Pochettino also came out against VAR despite the fact it helped Spurs claim a potentially crucial edge in the tie:

"I don't like the VAR," he said.

"Today we get the benefit of it but after watching the World Cup and another league like La Liga I see that nobody is happy from day one that they started to use it. To get the benefit is nice, but I am unhappy to win the game like this. I prefer the technology but in a different way. Being clear.

"I am pro technology because you cannot stop evolution, but we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules. We all have to agree, the players, the coaching staff, I watch every week La Liga and nobody is happy, the big clubs and the small clubs.

"If you are playing to win the title or to stay up nobody is happy. That is a good example for us. We have six months to improve the system, and there is a lot of work to do."

Tuesday's controversy provided further proof that VAR is not perfect. There will continue to be differing opinions over refereeing decisions even with the help of technology.

Football writer Raphael Honigstein‏ felt Sarri had every right to be disappointed after the game:

Meanwhile, former England international Gary Lineker appeared to agree with the decision made at the time:

The upshot is that Spurs take a 1-0 lead with them to Stamford Bridge for the second leg, which takes place on Tuesday, January 22.

Barring a major upset in the other semi-final the winners will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. The defending champions kick off their last-four tie against third-tier Burton Albion on Wednesday.