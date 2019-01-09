Andrew Wiggins Denies Saying Dennis Schroder 'Was Just Gay'

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins appeared to say Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder "was just gay" during his postgame interview following a 119-117 win on Tuesday night.

Michael Kinney shared Wiggins' comments from the Timberwolves' locker room.

Wiggins later took to social media to clarify what he said and to offer support for the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual) community:

Schroder got into a shoving match with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague in the third quarter and the two had to be separated. Schroder received a technical foul, while Teague was ejected after being assessed two technical fouls.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Schroder appeared to take exception with Wiggins as well after Wiggins inadvertently knocked Nerlens Noel out of the game.

While Wiggins was going up for a dunk in the third quarter, he elbowed Noel in the head with his lead arm. Noel fell to the court and hit his head against the hardwood as he landed. Medical personnel stretchered Noel back to the locker room.

Wiggins elaborated on his thoughts regarding Schroder.

"I don't know what's wrong with him," he said, per Krawczynski. "He was acting crazy for no reason. I look right through him. He's not someone I look at as a problem. Not at all."

Should the NBA decide to look into Wiggins' postgame comments, he could face a fine.

The league docked Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic $25,000 in November when he used the phrase "no homo" when referencing the physical attributes of Chicago Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr.