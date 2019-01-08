Report: NBA to Review Cavs Signing, Release of Patrick McCaw at Warriors Request

The NBA has launched an investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers signing and subsequent release of guard Patrick McCaw

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Golden State Warriors asked the league to investigate the matter.

McCaw was a restricted free agent and signed a two-year, $6 million contract, which was non-guaranteed, late last month. The Warriors chose to not match the contract.

The Cavaliers released McCaw before the Jan. 7 guarantee date after he'd only played three games with the franchise. He's now an unrestricted free agent.

    

