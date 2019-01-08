Report: NBA to Review Cavs Signing, Release of Patrick McCaw at Warriors Request

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NBA has launched an investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers signing and subsequent release of guard Patrick McCaw.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Golden State Warriors asked the league to investigate the matter.

McCaw was a restricted free agent and signed a two-year, $6 million contract, which was non-guaranteed, late last month. The Warriors chose to not match the contract.

The Cavaliers released McCaw before the Jan. 7 guarantee date after he'd only played three games with the franchise. He's now an unrestricted free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.