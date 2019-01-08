Harry Kane Gives Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Win, Advantage over Chelsea in EFL Cup

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur moved a step closer to the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday courtesy of a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of their tie. Harry Kane bagged the only goal of the match.

The England international earned his side a penalty in the first half and converted it himself. Chelsea were the better side for most of the contest, but poor finishing and some good goalkeeping from Paulo Gazzaniga stopped them from tying things.

Manchester City and Burton will contest the second semi-final on Wednesday and play the return leg on January 23. Spurs and the Blues will meet again a day later.

Kane Display Should Prompt Chelsea January Transfer Window Action

Kane didn't put together a vintage display on Tuesday but still had several good looks on goal, and it was no surprise his play led to Spurs' lead.

The England international timed his run just right to avoid the offside trap and proceeded to bait Kepa Arrizabalaga into making contact, winning a penalty. By dispatching it himself he continued an excellent run of form:

The 25-year-old could have added to his tally, but Arrizabalaga denied his superb strike from distance with an even better save in the second half.

This Chelsea team has talent but several gaping holes to fill as well, and the biggest is perhaps at striker. Alvaro Morata clearly isn't the answer, and he might not be around for much longer:

Kane's outing is another reminder of the Blues' biggest need, and they should dip in the January transfer market to fill it. That could mean splashing the cash on Nabil Fekir or testing Inter Milan's resolve by launching a bid for Mauro Icardi.

More Minutes Key to Keeping Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge

Callum Hudson-Odoi started his second match in a matter of days on Tuesday, getting the nod in attack against Spurs.

The young talent also started against Nottingham Forest and was one of the Blues' main danger men at Wembley, especially in the second half.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella liked what he saw:

Former England international Gary Lineker understood why Bayern Munich are seemingly desperate to bring him to Germany:

Manager Maurizio Sarri's reputation for bringing along youngsters is not great, and he likely should have given Hudson-Odoi more opportunities sooner. It's no wonder speculation regarding the 18-year-old has increased of late; after spending so much time on the bench and watching Jadon Sancho star for Borussia Dortmund, it's only natural for his head to be turned by a similar opportunity.

The teenager has not looked out of place in his last two starts and is deserving of more minutes, and appeasing him with more playing time could be the key to keeping him at Stamford Bridge.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Newcastle United on Saturday, while Spurs will face Manchester United on Sunday.