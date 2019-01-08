Blake Griffin Doesn't Regret Pistons Trade, Hasn't Spoke to Clippers Execs Since

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) waits for a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Almost one year to the day since a surprise trade sent him to the Detroit Pistons, Blake Griffin has no regrets about how things played out with his former team.

Per ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz, Griffin doesn't hold a grudge against the Los Angeles Clippers for making the deal.

"I get it," Griffin said. "Basketball is a business and they said what they had to say at the time, and that's what I wanted to do. The only thing I wish is that [the trade] had gone down differently."

Despite being at peace with the deal, Griffin has not spoken to Clippers executives in the past 12 months and didn't answer calls from owner Steve Ballmer or head coach Doc Rivers as the trade was being finalized. 

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

