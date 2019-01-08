Josh McDaniels Will Stay with Patriots, Says 'Book Is Closed' on HC Interviews

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels confirmed Tuesday the "book is closed" on interviews for head coaching jobs, so he'll return to the Pats for the 2019 NFL season.

Paul Perillo of Patriots Football Weekly provided the update from McDaniels, who interviewed with the Green Bay Packers before the team reportedly selected the Tennessee Titans' Matt LaFleur to fill the vacancy.

"I'll be here moving forward," he said.

