Josh McDaniels Will Stay with Patriots, Says 'Book Is Closed' on HC Interviews

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels confirmed Tuesday the "book is closed" on interviews for head coaching jobs, so he'll return to the Pats for the 2019 NFL season.

Paul Perillo of Patriots Football Weekly provided the update from McDaniels, who interviewed with the Green Bay Packers before the team reportedly selected the Tennessee Titans' Matt LaFleur to fill the vacancy.

"I'll be here moving forward," he said.

                 

