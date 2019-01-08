Cowboys News: Jerry Jones 'Very Positive' Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin Will Play

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he expects wide receivers Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin to play in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones provided an update on the wideouts during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan (via Todd Brock of CowboysWire) after they each suffered injuries during the team's 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm positive. Very positive about both," he said. "That's easy for me to say, but we'll see. This is the equivalent of a Wednesday. Probably tentative today, but they'll get some work in. Right now I'm pretty positive about both those guys playing in the game."

