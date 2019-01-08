Cowboys News: Jerry Jones 'Very Positive' Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin Will Play

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) lays on the field with an unknown injury after making a catch during an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he expects wide receivers Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin to play in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones provided an update on the wideouts during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan (via Todd Brock of CowboysWire) after they each suffered injuries during the team's 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm positive. Very positive about both," he said. "That's easy for me to say, but we'll see. This is the equivalent of a Wednesday. Probably tentative today, but they'll get some work in. Right now I'm pretty positive about both those guys playing in the game."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Don't Touch These NFL Free Agents 🚫

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Don't Touch These NFL Free Agents 🚫

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones Expects Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin to Play

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jerry Jones Expects Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin to Play

    Todd Brock
    via Cowboys Wire

    We'll See How Old Brady Really Looks This Weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    We'll See How Old Brady Really Looks This Weekend

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Has the Best Defense in the Playoffs Now?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Has the Best Defense in the Playoffs Now?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer