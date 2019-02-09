Report: Chandler Parsons, Grizzlies Agree on Return After Failing to Find Trade

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies will have Chandler Parsons back in their lineup later this season for the first time since Oct. 22.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Grizzlies will integrate Parsons back into their rotation after the All-Star break. ESPN's Tim McMahon passed along a statement from Parsons on his return:

This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jan. 8 that Parsons left the Grizzlies after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a plan for him to return to the active roster from injury this season.

Parsons was a popular trade candidate prior to Thursday's deadline, but the veteran forward wound up staying with the Grizzlies.

Since signing a four-year, $94.8 million max contract in July 2016, Parsons has appeared in just 73 games as he dealt with knee injuries.

The 30-year-old appeared averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in three appearances for the Grizzlies this season before being sidelined once again. The Memphis News' Mark Giannotto reported in October that Parsons' knee had no structural damage but did have built-up fluid.

Parsons was cleared to return near the end of December. However, he told Giannotto that the team was not giving him the opportunity to play.

He was reportedly willing to rehab in the G League but was not given a timetable for when he might return to the active roster. Ultimately, that uncertainty led to the two sides parting ways.

Parsons told Wojnarowski:

"I am extremely disappointed that I didn't get to finish this season alongside my teammates and the Memphis coaching staff. Unfortunately, that option wasn't presented to me.

"The Grizzlies training staff medically cleared me to play 5-on-5 in mid-December, and I have been practicing with the team ever since. I will continue to work out and train until my agent and the team reach a resolution. I am ready to play and committed to getting back on the court."

Per Spotrac, Parsons is making $24.1 million this season and is owed $25.1 million in 2019-20.

With the Grizzlies turning the page on their previous era after trading Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, they are still in need of players who can help them get through this season before potentially making more moves over the summer.

Parsons' salary would seem to make it difficult to move him, but teams will take big swings if they believe in a player or are looking for salary relief since with his contract expiring after next season.

If Parsons shows he can be an effective player down the stretch for the Grizzlies, it will only help his trade value heading into the offseason.