Report: Chandler Parsons, Grizzlies Agree on Return After Failing to Find Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2019

File-This Dec. 10, 2018, file photo shows Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, that Parsons has chosen to continue rehabilitation in Los Angeles out of the options Memphis gave the 30-year-old forward. Wallace issued a statement Sunday night after ESPN.com reported that the Grizzlies and Parsons had agreed to a split.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies will have Chandler Parsons back in their lineup later this season for the first time since Oct. 22. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Grizzlies will integrate Parsons back into their rotation after the All-Star break. ESPN's Tim McMahon passed along a statement from Parsons on his return:

This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jan. 8 that Parsons left the Grizzlies after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a plan for him to return to the active roster from injury this season. 

Parsons was a popular trade candidate prior to Thursday's deadline, but the veteran forward wound up staying with the Grizzlies. 

Since signing a four-year, $94.8 million max contract in July 2016, Parsons has appeared in just 73 games as he dealt with knee injuries.

The 30-year-old appeared averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in three appearances for the Grizzlies this season before being sidelined once again. The Memphis News' Mark Giannotto reported in October that Parsons' knee had no structural damage but did have built-up fluid.

Parsons was cleared to return near the end of December. However, he told Giannotto that the team was not giving him the opportunity to play.

He was reportedly willing to rehab in the G League but was not given a timetable for when he might return to the active roster. Ultimately, that uncertainty led to the two sides parting ways.

Parsons told Wojnarowski:

"I am extremely disappointed that I didn't get to finish this season alongside my teammates and the Memphis coaching staff. Unfortunately, that option wasn't presented to me.

"The Grizzlies training staff medically cleared me to play 5-on-5 in mid-December, and I have been practicing with the team ever since. I will continue to work out and train until my agent and the team reach a resolution. I am ready to play and committed to getting back on the court."

Per Spotrac, Parsons is making $24.1 million this season and is owed $25.1 million in 2019-20.

With the Grizzlies turning the page on their previous era after trading Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, they are still in need of players who can help them get through this season before potentially making more moves over the summer. 

Parsons' salary would seem to make it difficult to move him, but teams will take big swings if they believe in a player or are looking for salary relief since with his contract expiring after next season.

If Parsons shows he can be an effective player down the stretch for the Grizzlies, it will only help his trade value heading into the offseason. 

Related

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report