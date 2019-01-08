Florida Man Arrested for Making Death Threats Against Tyler Trent's Mother

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

John Matthew Pinkham was arrested in Florida on Monday for allegedly using an alias to make death threats against the mother of Tyler Trent, a cancer research activist and Purdue Boilermakers superfan who died on New Year's Day.

The Associated Press reported detectives said Pinkham, 39, also made threats of violence directed toward a vigil being held in Trent's honor on the Purdue campus Wednesday night. He was held on $10,000 bail.

