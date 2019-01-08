Deshaun Watson on Trevor Lawrence After Title Win: 'He's Gonna Be a Legend'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

After leading his team to a national championship as a true freshman, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence received high praise from one of the greatest players in program history.

"My man is a true freshman," Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said of Lawrence on Monday, according to ESPN's Ryan McGee. "He's got at least two more years to do work. He's gonna be a legend. He already is. People know that now."

                 

