Deshaun Watson on Trevor Lawrence After Title Win: 'He's Gonna Be a Legend'

After leading his team to a national championship as a true freshman, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence received high praise from one of the greatest players in program history.

"My man is a true freshman," Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said of Lawrence on Monday, according to ESPN's Ryan McGee. "He's got at least two more years to do work. He's gonna be a legend. He already is. People know that now."

